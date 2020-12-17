Commissioner Rwp directs to prepare feasibility report on Inflatable Rubber Dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that feasibility report will be prepared on the proposal to build an inflatable rubber dam on the Sawan River to improve the falling groundwater level in Rawalpindi city.

The experts in the report will evaluate the feasibility and cost of the proposal after conducting a survey.

He directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority to finalize the terms and conditions for the feasibility report.

The Commissioner said this while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi to review the decline in ground water level.

The Commissioner said that Inflatable Rubber Dam is a low cost proposal and does not require any major concrete structure and in case of urban flooding, these dams are removed from the water barrier and water continues to flow normally.

He said that inflatable rubber dams generally obstruct the flow of water from one to two meters and by constructing such dams on the urban parts of the Sawan river, the flow of water can be controlled and slow down so that ground could absorb more water and the level of under groundwater may improve.

He said that the feasibility report would also be able to determine the location and number of inflatable rubber dams and with their help increase the life span of underground water tube wells.

The Commissioner was informed in the meeting that the World Bank has also conducted a study on the construction of inflatable rubber dams on the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

The meeting was attended by Director Development and Finance Nazia Parveen Sudhan, X- Small Dams Rawalpindi Division Ghulam Rasool, RDA and concerned officials of Nespak.