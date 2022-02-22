Commissioner Rwp for making plantation campaign a success

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi here on Tuesday kicked off spring plantation drive 2022 by planting sapling at Gymkhana club

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi here on Tuesday kicked off spring plantation drive 2022 by planting sapling at Gymkhana club.

He directed all the government departments concerned to play their role to make the spring plantation campaign a success.

He said that this time, plantation month would be celebrated in Rawalpindi division under the spring plantation drive 2022.

He informed that the Punjab government had set a plantations' target of 16.2 million saplings for Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022 while over 4.6 million for Rawalpindi district.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to plant maximum saplings in different areas of Rawalpindi division.

The Commissioner said that the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami program is aimed at protecting our future generations.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for better future of the next generations, adding, Pakistan has been blessed with the weather conditions which are suitable for every kind of plant.

The citizens and students of schools and colleges should also be motivated and involved in the spring plantation campaign, he said adding, the authority concerned should also make efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the spring plantation campaign a success and ensure a healthy and pollution free environment.

All the government departments, Non-Governmental Organizations and private institutions should be involved in the plantation campaign to achieve the desired results, he said adding, Pakistan is among the ten countries, which are most vulnerable to climate change.

He said Pakistan's policy of combating climate change effects has been widely acknowledged in the world.