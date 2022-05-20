Commissioner Rwp given additional charge of Chairman BISER

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal has been given additional charge for the post of Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi (BISER).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal has been given additional charge for the post of Chairman, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi (BISER).

The Punjab Government on Friday issued a notification and gave additional charge of Chairman, BISER to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal.

According to spokesman BISER, Arslan Cheema, Prof. Ghulam Muhammad, consultant University of Chakwal, Prof. Liaquat Abbasi, Principal, Government Hashmat Ali Islamia College, Rawalpindi and Prof.

Hameed Asghar, Principal, Government Associate College Doltala, Gujar Khan would help and assist Commissioner/Chairman BISER in arrangements of Secondary school Certificate, Part-I and Part-II annual exams.

He informed that Punjab Government has also given additional charge for the post of the Controller Examination to Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, Assistant Prof. Government Gordon College Rawalpindi.

Dr. Shahenshah Babar, former Controller Examination has been suspended and directed to report to his parent department, School education Department.