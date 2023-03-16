Commissioner Rwp visits Attock district to inspect different projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday visited Attock district and inspected different projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday visited Attock district and inspected different projects.

According to a Commissioner's office spokesperson, the Commissioner during the visit informed that the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the public.

The Commissioner, at the beginning of his tour, visited Tehsil Hasanabdal and inaugurated the newly constructed office of Assistant Commissioner Hasanabdal. He also visited Gurdawara Panja Sahib and reviewed arrangements made by the administration to facilitate Sikh yatrees.

He also inaugurated the construction work of 'Bab-e-Attock' being constructed at Hattian.

The Commissioner was briefed that the total cost of 'Bab-e-Attock' and repair work of its adjacent road would be Rs 251.547 million. The project would be completed in 2024.

Liaquat Ali Chatta also inspected the site of District Public School Attock.

The Commissioner was briefed that the school would be built at a cost of Rs 350 million on an area of 20 kanals near 'Teen Mela Chowk'.

The Commissioner also inaugurated the newly constructed Medical Social Service Unit at Government Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital. He was informed that the project had been completed at a cost of Rs 9.057 million and it would provide best medical facilities to the poor and deserving patients.

The Commissioner appreciated the project.

Later, he presided over a meeting of the administration officers of Attock district.

Deputy Commissioner Attock briefed the Commissioner about measures being taken for public welfare in Attock district.

The Commissioner was also briefed on dengue, polio, plantation, census and other important topics in the meeting.

He was briefed about ongoing operation against profiteering and hoarding and price checking.

The DC Attock told that so far, nearly 190,000 inspections were conducted by the administration officers to check prices of daily use items. Fines amounting to Rs 20 million were imposed on the rules violators and 32 FIRs were also lodged while 3679 accused were sent behind the bars.

Attock district administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against wheat and flour smugglers and strict monitoring of different exit points were being conducted, the Commissioner was told during the briefing.

The Commissioner during the visit also addressed a convention of the 'Numbardars' at District Council Hall Attock.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the 'Numberdars' as they could play an important role for strengthening the revenue department.

They should be provided a special room in the office of the concerned AC where they could sit and deal with their official affairs, the Commissioner said.

Special cards would also be issued to the 'Numberdars'.

The DC Office and the doors of other offices to remain open all the time for the 'Numberdars', he added.

He also directed the authorities that in future, the 'Tehsildar' would not make any land division in which the 'Numdardar' is not present.

A special whatsapp group would be formed through which all the 'Numberdars' would be kept in touch, he added.

The Commissioner also visited the government Pilot Secondary School Attock and inspected the site of first botanical garden established in Attock city.

Liaquat Ali Chatta during his visit also planted saplings at various places.