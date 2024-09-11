Commissioner Sahiwal For Timely Completion Of PSIP Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Wednesday emphasized the importance of completing ongoing projects on time under the PSIP program.
According to official sources, during a performance review meeting, he stated that contractors failing to meet deadlines would face penalties.
He said the work on College Road and Pakpattan Road should be expedited.
Director Development Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, DGPHA Malik Muhammad Ikram, AC General Rai Faisal Imran and City Manager Ali Khan attended the meeting.
Commissioner also prioritized urgent work on Jhal Road to address sewage issues in Ghala Mandi.
He instructed municipal officers to combat encroachments on Kohai Street and Railway Road and to expedite fare collection.
Later, he visited College Road and Farid Town, directing municipal authorities to ensure that machinery and staff are actively engaged in cleaning sewage lines to resolve local drainage problems.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition17 seconds ago
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan7 minutes ago
-
Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines8 minutes ago
-
KU symposium Mpox focuses on creating mass awareness8 minutes ago
-
5 injured in tractor trolley accident in Pattoki8 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center8 minutes ago
-
Besant hall to host launching ceremony of two books on Sep 228 minutes ago
-
Govt to unveil a comprehensive plan soon to promote football: PM8 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms12 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region18 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents18 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy, a vital communication method: PU VC18 minutes ago