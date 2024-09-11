Commissioner Sahiwal for timely completion of PSIP projects

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Wednesday emphasized the importance of completing ongoing projects on time under the PSIP program.

According to official sources, during a performance review meeting, he stated that contractors failing to meet deadlines would face penalties.

He said the work on College Road and Pakpattan Road should be expedited.

Director Development Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, DGPHA Malik Muhammad Ikram, AC General Rai Faisal Imran and City Manager Ali Khan attended the meeting.

Commissioner also prioritized urgent work on Jhal Road to address sewage issues in Ghala Mandi.

He instructed municipal officers to combat encroachments on Kohai Street and Railway Road and to expedite fare collection.

Later, he visited College Road and Farid Town, directing municipal authorities to ensure that machinery and staff are actively engaged in cleaning sewage lines to resolve local drainage problems.

APP/mwr/378