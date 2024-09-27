Commissioner Sahiwal orders crackdown on bazaar encroachment, road repairs

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed has ordered action against encroachment in Deepalpur Bazaar on Friday early.

According to Commissioner Sahiwal, the Commissioner gave these orders while leading a meeting to review the performance of the Municipal Corporation. Several local officials attended the meeting.

The commissioner told officials to speed up road repairs after laying sewerage pipes in different parts of the city.

He was unhappy about the slow work on College Road and ordered it to be finished quickly.

He suggested that sewage pipes on College Chowk should be laid on weekends to cause less trouble for people.

City Manager SP Ali Khan reported that repair work on Mohammadpur Road is ongoing.

He said 2,650 feet out of 6,500 feet have been repaired. The remaining work will be done within a week.