Commissioner Sahiwal urges faster progress on PSAP projects

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Division Commissioner Sahiwal, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on projects under the PSAP program in the city.

According to the Commissioner's Office, he directed the authorities to speed up the progress including laying sewerage lines, completing refilling work, and solving the sewage problems of Ghala Mandi on a priority basis.

The Commissioner made these remarks while presiding over a performance review meeting of the PSIP program in his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Development Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government Shahid Rasool, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed instructed the PHA officials to beautify the entrances and exits of the city as well as improve the green belts along GT Road.

He also directed the municipal corporation officials to ensure proper cleaning arrangements at the lorry stands, install garbage bins, and make seating and drinking water facilities available for passengers.

Furthermore, the Commissioner emphasized the need to continue the ongoing campaign against encroachments in the city without interruption.

APP/mwr/378