Commissioner Sahiwal Urges Faster Progress On PSAP Projects
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Division Commissioner Sahiwal, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on projects under the PSAP program in the city.
According to the Commissioner's Office, he directed the authorities to speed up the progress including laying sewerage lines, completing refilling work, and solving the sewage problems of Ghala Mandi on a priority basis.
The Commissioner made these remarks while presiding over a performance review meeting of the PSIP program in his office.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Development Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government Shahid Rasool, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed, and other relevant officers.
During the meeting, Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed instructed the PHA officials to beautify the entrances and exits of the city as well as improve the green belts along GT Road.
He also directed the municipal corporation officials to ensure proper cleaning arrangements at the lorry stands, install garbage bins, and make seating and drinking water facilities available for passengers.
Furthermore, the Commissioner emphasized the need to continue the ongoing campaign against encroachments in the city without interruption.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago