Commissioner Sargodha directs TMA to make plan for increasing revenue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh Friday directed the Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration to prepare a plan for utilization of commercial property of New Satellite Town to generate revenue.

Chairing a meeting of district planning and design committee here, he directed the TMC administration that without approval construction should be banned in the corporation area.

The grading of residential and commercial property should be conducted and also decide map fee according to importance and facilities of areas.

The commissioner also constituted a committee comprising chief executive officer education, additional commissioner and district planner for consultation and legal opinion about maps of educational institutions and hospitals.