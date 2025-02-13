Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan Visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital to review the facilities provided for blood transfusions to thalassemia patients
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital to review the facilities provided for blood transfusions to thalassemia patients.
During the visit, he inspected the laboratory and various departments to ensure the best possible care for the children.
In collaboration with the Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen Foundation and Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital administration, life-saving medicines worth millions of rupees were distributed free of cost to children from Jhang and other nearby districts.
The commissioner interacted with the young patients, inquired about their well-being, and expressed compassion towards them.
Speaking at the event, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan lauded the efforts of traders, philanthropists, students, and social organizations for their generous donations of blood and medicines.
He emphasized that their contributions are helping sustain the lives of these children.
He also assured full support from the divisional and district administration for such humanitarian initiatives and prayed for the health and well-being of the affected children.
It was highlighted that the Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital’s Thalassemia Center provides free blood transfusions to 450 children every month and supplies iron-chelation pumps and medications worth millions of rupees to 39 children to help manage their condition.
The event was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Yasir Bhatti, Amjad Mahmood Bhatti, Muhammad Naveed Anwar, Nasir Sehgal, Sheikh Nadeem Khawar, along with philanthropists, parents, and other dignitaries.
