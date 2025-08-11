Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan Reviews Progress On Key Projects
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Monday presided over a weekly meeting to review the progress of various projects and initiatives in the division
According to official spokesperson here, the meeting was attended by officials from different departments, who presented reports on their achievements over the past week.
During the meeting, Water and Sanitation Authority Deputy Managing Director briefed that the transfer of assets and field staff from Municipal Corporation to WASA has been completed, adding that a formal written agreement will be signed on August 12, and WASA's field staff will assume their responsibilities on August 15.
He said that three floats will be displayed at public places in the city to celebrate Independence Day.
On the occasion, the Commissioner directed the district administration, traffic police, and Regional Transport Authority to develop a joint strategy for restoring traffic signals in the city.
He said that the plan for introducing electric buses has been postponed to September. "Work on repairing the pedestrian flyover on Khushab Road and construction of General Bus Stand Road is underway", he added.
The Director General of PHA briefed the Commissioner on the progress of park renovations, including Ali Park, Iqbal Colony Park, and Commissioner Colony Park.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of completing projects on time and ensuring efficient service delivery to the public.
