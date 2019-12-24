Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood stresses the need for private public partnership

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood has stressed upon the need of Private- Public partnership for the beautification and embellishment of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood has stressed upon the need of Private- Public partnership for the beautification and embellishment of the city.

Addressing meeting here on Tuesday in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan Index and reviewing the activities of institutions, the commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the authorities of Punjab Horticulture Authorities (PHA) for improving performance and leaving no stone unturned to making the city beautiful and attractive.

Commissioner has directed that in spite of depending upon the government resources the authorities should use the resources of traders, industrialists and charity institutions for making and providing pollution free, attractive and suitable environment for the citizens.

Dr Farah Masood said that all the administrative institutions should perform equal duties for achieving the index of Green and Clean Pakistan adding that in this connection any negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

She directed that for making first rank city the administration should get the cooperation of civil society, students ( boys and girls) traders, Lawyers and journalists.

She also emphasized upon the need for installing wash basins and trash boxes in Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, University and trade centers and displaying specimens of art and embroidery at main roads of the city.

Briefing the meeting Focal person Green and Clean Pakistan told that for making pollution free the district and beautification; a three months project has great significance. He told that under the project the citizens will be provided transparent drinking water, sewerage system, sanitation and others basic civic facilities.