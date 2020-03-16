Commissioner Sargodha for ensuring implementation of govt instruction on COVID-19

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the DC's of four district of division to be ensured the implementation on government instruction regarding corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the DC's of four district of division to be ensured the implementation on government instruction regarding corona virus.

While presiding a meeting of DC's of all four districts regarding corona virus she said, a strict action must be taken against people violating the government instruction under section 144. She directed to set up quarantine and Isolation wards in the entire four districts and also directed the health department Sargodha to immediately establish quarantine containing 50 beds in Sargodha.

Commissioner has banned all type of vacation of CEO's, Doctors, paramedical staff and other staff. She emphasized the need to utilize disaster management's funds to ensure availability of essential equipment including ventilators and mask in all four districts of division.

She also directed to make sure the precautionary measures including Mask, sanitizer for consumer and workers at vegetable and fruit markets and cattle markets. Commissioner said there is dire need to raise awareness regarding the use of masks in public places including shops, markets, and offices and at parks.