UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sargodha For Providing Technical Education To Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

Commissioner Sargodha for providing technical education to prisoners

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Saturday visited district jail and directed the jail authorities for providing education and training to the young prisoners

SARHODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Saturday visited district jail and directed the jail authorities for providing education and training to the young prisoners.

The jail authorities told that during the visit, Dr. Farah Masood inspected the Jail library, hospital, barracks of death and high risks children and meeting shed and inquired about the facilities including food, health given to the prisoners and during their meeting with their heirs.

On this occasion, DIG Jail Naveed Rauf, Superintendent Javed Afzal, Deputy Superintendent Ran Muhammad Nasir and Medical Officer Dr. Iftikhar Awan were als accompanying the Commissioner.

The Commissioner also visited the under construction barracks in the jail and directed the jail authorities to ensure providing technical education with the cooperation of TEVTA for the welfare of prisoners at jail.

She also directed to motivate the prisoners for studies and other healthy activities through arranging special lectures by Social Work Department of Sargodha University besides setting up of Health Camps for better health of the prisoners.

DIG Jail Naveed Rauf briefed the Commissioner that there were 1000 prisoners in the jail and steps are being taken for their welfare. He told that in 12 jails of Punjab, the prisoners were being provided phone facility to talk with their family members whereas they are given standardized food and health facilities. The prisoners themselves cultivate vegetables in the premises of the jail and the DIS has recommended provision of funds for appointing a permanent Psychologist at the jail.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Jail Visit Farah Young Sargodha Nasir Family

Recent Stories

UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certifi ..

5 minutes ago

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

22 minutes ago

Kisan Platform providing relief to masses: Deputy ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal's Spain to meet Djokovic's Serbia in ATP Cup ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas workers remittances show 3.31 pc growth

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority takes possession of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.