Commissioner Sargodha for providing technical education to prisoners

SARHODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Saturday visited district jail and directed the jail authorities for providing education and training to the young prisoners.

The jail authorities told that during the visit, Dr. Farah Masood inspected the Jail library, hospital, barracks of death and high risks children and meeting shed and inquired about the facilities including food, health given to the prisoners and during their meeting with their heirs.

On this occasion, DIG Jail Naveed Rauf, Superintendent Javed Afzal, Deputy Superintendent Ran Muhammad Nasir and Medical Officer Dr. Iftikhar Awan were als accompanying the Commissioner.

The Commissioner also visited the under construction barracks in the jail and directed the jail authorities to ensure providing technical education with the cooperation of TEVTA for the welfare of prisoners at jail.

She also directed to motivate the prisoners for studies and other healthy activities through arranging special lectures by Social Work Department of Sargodha University besides setting up of Health Camps for better health of the prisoners.

DIG Jail Naveed Rauf briefed the Commissioner that there were 1000 prisoners in the jail and steps are being taken for their welfare. He told that in 12 jails of Punjab, the prisoners were being provided phone facility to talk with their family members whereas they are given standardized food and health facilities. The prisoners themselves cultivate vegetables in the premises of the jail and the DIS has recommended provision of funds for appointing a permanent Psychologist at the jail.