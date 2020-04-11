UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sargodha For Taking Immediate Action Against False Report At Corona Help Line

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Commissioner Sargodha for taking immediate action against false report at corona help line

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood Friday said that immediate action would be taken against those who report false at Corona help line. She said that mobile phone number, ID card and bank account of such persons would be sealed.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Corona Virus arrangements in the district which was also attended by Brigadier Zafar Iqbal, Brigadier Ahsan Mehmood, Colonel Kamal Khan, Captain Junaid, RPO Afzaal Kausar and ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi were also present.

She said, after Khushab and Bhakkar districts, a Ranger platoon has been called in Sargodha to assist the police in lockdown.

The commissioner told the participants that under the "Ehsaas Kifalat Program" Rs 10 million were distributed among nearly 9,000 needy persons in the four districts on the first day, adding, the government was going to launch "Insaaf Amdad Program" for the daily wagers, while those affected by the lockdown would also get financial assistance by Zakat committees.

She said that it was decided to send Quarantine pilgrims and Taleeghi persons to their homes after corona test report come negative whereas field hospital was being set up on emergency basis in Sargodha and availability of protective kits and N95 masks to all medical staff was also ensured, she added.

The meeting also reviewed Polio drive, anti dengue activities and dealing with possible flood situation in detail.

