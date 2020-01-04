UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sargodha Sets Target Of Planting 2, 50,000 Saplings By 2020 Along Canals

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Commissioner Sargodha sets target of planting 2, 50,000 saplings by 2020 along canals

The Commissioner Sargodha Dr.Farah Masood has directed the officers of Forestry department for completing target of planting 2, 50,000 saplings along the canals till the end of fiscal year 2019-20 in the district.

Addressing a meeting in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan held at Conference Room here, commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the district administration to remove all car wash centers along the canals.

Under Green Clean Pakistan drive the Commissioner has directed the Heads of Health, Education, Irrigation, Building, Revenue and others government institutions for making sure cleanliness condition around their offices, colonies and subordinates institutions, adding that they should give attention towards Pot Plantation around the offices and the surrounding areas.

Farah Masood also directed the officers of irrigation department to make sure the sanitary condition of canals and water courses passing through the city.

She further directed the heads of Education department for arranging debates, speech contests and talks at School and colleges regarding the Green and Clean Pakistan index.

The commissioner also directed that with the cooperation of students of Fine Arts to paint monuments and display historical sayings on important highways to make the highways and building attractive.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi, Director LG Ilyas Chaudhary, director health Rana Muhammad Abdullah, Director Education Dildar Khan, Director social welfare Hussain Ahmad Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Aisha Ghazanfar and officers of metropolitan corporation, Tehsil and District council.

