Commissioner says arrangements for wheat procurement completed

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatha Friday said that all arrangements for wheat procurement campaign had been completed in Sahiwal division.

He said that 45 procurement centres had been set up to procure more than 470,000 metric tonnes of wheat and the distribution of bardana (sacks) among farmers was being launched in the first week of April.

Deputy Director food Qayyum Qudrat, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, ADC Revenue Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq, ADC Revenue Okara Sabas Asghar, ADC Finance Pakpattan Mushtaq Towana, Apart from C-Revenue Fazail Mudassar, District Food Controllers of the three districts Ali Imran Sahi, Faisal Sharif and Israr Ahmad Khan were also present.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha also ordered for launching a crackdown on hoarding of wheat by middlemen and stockists during the campaign and said that hoarding of wheat by any private entity or individual would not be tolerated.

He handed over lists of 584 middlemen, 181 rice mills, 292 cold storage, 21 feed mills and 23 seed mills working in Sahiwal division to the district administration.

Deputy Director Food Qayyum Qudrat said that the target for wheat procurement for Sahiwal district had been set at 1.5 million metric tonnes for which 22 procurement centers would be set up. He added that PASSCO [Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation] would procure wheat in Pakpattan Tehsil and Okara Tehsil.