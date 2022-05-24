UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Says Efforts For Bringing Reforms At Educational Sector In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has claimed that all out efforts were being made to bring reforms in educational sector and urged teachers to play their pivotal role in producing leadership quality among their students so that they could meet the challenges of the modern world

The Commissioner expressed these remarks during his visit to Government College University Hyderabad on Tuesday to inquire about academic activities of the campus as well as the problem being faced by the varsity's management.

The Commissioner said quality education was pivotal in making a nation developed and achieving the required goals in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef briefed the Commissioner about the various issues prevalent in University which included the shortage of funds and encroachment in university's premises.

