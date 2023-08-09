Open Menu

Commissioner Says, Habitual Absentees To Be Dismissed From Service

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Wednesday ordered officials to improve municipal services to the satisfaction of citizens across DG Khan division and warned that continued absence of officials from duty would result in their dismissal from service

Presiding over a meeting, he ordered officials to keep biometric system of attendance for municipal committee employees and vehicle tracking systems in order and those trying to disrupt the system should be taken to task.

He ordered DCs of all four districts to personally supervise initiatives to improve municipal services so that all civic problems related to sewerage system or cleanliness be addressed swiftly.

He said, biometric and vehicle tracking system has improved situation but added still there existed large space for further improvement.

He said that negligent officials with lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.

Deputy commissioners Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, Muhammad Salman Khan Lodhi, Dr. Mansoor Baloch, Khalid Pervaiz and other officials were present.

