Commissioner SBA Pays Surprise Visit To People’s Medical Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Commissioner SBA pays surprise visit to People’s Medical Hospital

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical Hospital and expressed his annoyance over the bad sanitation and cleanliness situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a surprise visit to Peoples Medical Hospital and expressed his annoyance over the bad sanitation and cleanliness situation.

During the visit, Commissioner went around the Trauma Center, Cardio Ward, Surgical, Medical wards, CT Scan, medical store and other sections of the hospital. Expressing his anger over the hospital Medical Superintendent said that the hospital lacks sanitation and it could be estimated what standard of medical facilities are available to patients here.

The commissioner said that the Sindh Government is incurring huge funds on health services and not provision of better treatment facilities shows a grave situation.

The commissioner said that doctors and paramedic staff shall be issued warnings and made duty-bound.

The commissioner instructed to activate X-ray and Laboratory that are lying closed for a long period so that patients could avail these facilities. He also directed for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness condition of the hospital while patients shall be given facilities of medicines and tests on a merit basis.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon and Medical Superintendent Dr Aqeel Qureshi informed the Commissioner about health facilities and problems faced by the hospital. The commissioner instructed to write a letter regarding problems and issues of the hospital so that steps be taken to resolve the same.

APP/rzq-mwq

More Stories From Pakistan