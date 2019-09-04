Commissioner SBA proposes to ban heavy traffic on Mehran Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :In order to save precious human lives and prevent accidents, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has proposed prohibiting entrance of heavy traffic on Mehran Highway and installation of Cat Eyes and traffic sign boards from Kumb to Bakhar Jamali. Presiding over a meeting on Thursday to discuss situation of road accidents on Mehran Highway, the commissioner constituted a committee headed by executive engineer provincial highways to conduct a survey and submit comprehensive report regarding safety techniques, installation of road sign boards, speed breakers and other necessary steps to prevent accidents.

The committee would also comprise Secretary Regional Transport Authority, DSP Traffic Police and representative of Motorway Police.

The commissioner instructed Motorway Police to initiate effective action against entry of heavy and long route traffic on Mehran Highway. He also directed Sindh police to take steps for controlling traffic on the highway.

Sector Incharge Motorway Police Sajjad Hussain Bhatti said due to strict action of Motorway police against overloaded vehicles on highway such vehicles were using Mehran Highway that was under the control of provincial government and Motorway Police cannot be deployed on it.

However, he offered to provide Sindh police training to control heavy traffic on highways.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio said a section of traffic police was introduced in Sindh police under which training of 100 personnel in traffic management was in progress and they would be posted in different towns and cities of the district to control the traffic.

He said in case of any accident on Mehran Highway Sindh, police reaches the accident site in a short span of time for rescue work.

The SSP said there were no latest instruments and speed guns to check speed of vehicles, adding pickets would be set up in district limits to stop entry of heavy vehicles and help would be sought from district administrations of Matiari and Khairpur districts.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Saudur Rehman Jamali said the majority of accidents on Mehran Highway involve motorcycles, auto rickshaw and small vehicles, which require steps for proper control.

Briefing the meeting ExEn Provincial Highways, Waseem Qaimkhani said Mehran Highway from Ranipur to Nawabshah was 135 kilometer and from Nawabshah to Bakhar Jamil (New Saeedabad) was 33 kilometer long. A proposal to dualize the highway was submitted with the Sindh government.