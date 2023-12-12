Commissioner SBA takes charge as Chairman BISE

Open Menu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider took over the charge of Chairman Secondary and Higher Secondary education Board Shaheed Benazirabad.

Commissioner/Chairman Education Board Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider talking to Board officials stressed all officials and staff to discharge their duty dedicatedly and honestly so that the board affairs could be run in a better style.

