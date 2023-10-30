Open Menu

Commissioner SBA Visits Jam Datar Shrine

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Monday visited the shrine of saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Jam Datar and laid a chadar at the mazar and offered Dua.

The commissioner was accompanied by Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro, Manager Auqaf DepartmentAhmed Khan Brohi and other officials.

On the occasion, Faqeer Naveed Vistro informed guests about the history of Dargah and presented traditional ajrak and cap to guests.

