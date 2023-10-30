Commissioner SBA visits Jam Datar shrine

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Monday visited the shrine of saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Jam Datar and laid a chadar at the mazar and offered Dua

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Monday visited the shrine of saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Jam Datar and laid a chadar at the mazar and offered Dua.

The commissioner was accompanied by Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro, Manager Auqaf DepartmentAhmed Khan Brohi and other officials.

On the occasion, Faqeer Naveed Vistro informed guests about the history of Dargah and presented traditional ajrak and cap to guests.

