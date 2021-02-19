UrduPoint.com
Commissioner SBD Inaugurates 32nd Urs Of Syed Ali Gohar Shah

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Friday inaugurated 32nd annual Urs of Syed Ali Gohar Shah in Mithiani town

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Friday inaugurated 32nd annual Urs of Syed Ali Gohar Shah in Mithiani town.

According to a handout, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao laid a chadar at Shrine of Syed Ali Gohar Shah to formally inaugurate the annual Urs.

They also prayed for country's progress and prosperity.

The caretaker of the shrine Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah presented traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the guests.

