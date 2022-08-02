UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Seals Daewoo Bus Terminal, Constitutes Committee To Control Traffic Flow On Charsadda Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner seals Daewoo Bus Terminal, constitutes committee to control traffic flow on Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday sealed Daweoo Bus Terminal for running old and substandard passenger buses.

He also constituted a committee to control traffic flow on Charsadda Road and also sought recommendations about shifting of Charsadda Bus Stand to New General Bus Terminal.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting as a Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) that was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehteshamul Haq, Secretary RTA Akbar Iftikhar, Assistant Commissioner Obaid Dogar and all the concerned officials.

The new committee consisting of Secretary RTA, Assistant Commissioner City and Deputy Director Terminal has been established to monitor the provision of facilities to commuters in public and private bus stands.

The committee would also work on establishment of a complaint cell, provision of uniforms to all staff including drivers, to monitor the blood pressure and sugar level of drivers before travel, ban on entry of beggars in all passenger bases, installation of walk-through gates and full-proof security arrangements in bus stands.

In addition to above, Commissioner Peshawar also issued instructions to the Secretary RTA to fix the fares again according to the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

