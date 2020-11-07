UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Seals Two Factories For Causing Smog

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood sealed two factories for causing environmental pollution and smog here on Saturday

The commissioner visited industrial estate area to check industrial units causing smog in the city. He sealed two factories Al-Noor Chip board and Koh-e-Noor Chip Board for causing environmental pollution and smog.

He also ordered officers concerned to register cases against owners of both factories.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood warned farmers to avoid burning remaining of crops otherwise strict action would be taken against violators under section 144.

He said that violators of anti-smog drive would be treated with iron hands.

On this occasion, he distributed pamphlets among farmers to create awareness among them.

