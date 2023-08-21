Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Monday sought proposals for revamping Holy Family Hospital(HFH) within two days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Monday sought proposals for revamping Holy Family Hospital(HFH) within two days.

Presiding over a meeting related to the revamping of HFH in his Office, he said that HFH would be revamped in such a way that there would be no need to do any work for at least ten more years.

Chatta directed the concerned institutions to submit the revamped design in the next two days so the committee can approve the project from the Chief Secretary on August 25 after mutual consultation.

During remodelling, special attention should be paid to the facade of the hospital building as well as the comfort of the patients inside the hospital, he said and directed that special washrooms should be designed for disabled persons.

A special ramp for patients shifting on stretchers and a separate line for waste transfer should also be kept.

He further said that resources should be allocated keeping in view the patient flow in different wards.

The Commissioner said that the Urology ward would be shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

In phase one, the old block would be overhauled while in phase two, the renovation of the new OPD and indoor block will be done.

"Revamping will include floor and wall tiles, paint, doors, windows, nursing counters, repair of washrooms, electrical work inside the building as well as uplifting of the fa�ade," he added.

Laiqat said that the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to equip government hospitals with modern facilities at par with private hospitals according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab.

He informed that special management committees had been formed in all hospitals, adding the Chairperson of the Committee was the Commissioner while the members include the Special Secretary of Specialized Health, Deputy Commissioner, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, Medical Superintendent of the concerned hospital, Professor of the concerned ward, C&W and IDAP representative.

The objective of the committee was to review the existing number of beds and human resources to prepare a comprehensive plan for the modernization of the teaching hospital.

Apart from this, the committee was also responsible for cleanliness in hospitals, keeping Air Conditions functional, availability of required medical needs and ensuring that there was no overcharging of parking fees.

On the occasion, Professor Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the meeting that HFH has a total area of 672,000 square feet, adding the number of beds in the hospital wards was 1030.

He further apprised that around 2161 patients daily visit the hospital's OPD, 228 patients IPD and 915 patients Emergency department.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, SE Building Khalid Azim, MS Dr Ijaz and other concerned officers participated in the meeting.