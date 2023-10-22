Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Action Plan For Improving Kutcha Jail Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner seeks action plan for improving Kutcha Jail Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Kutcha Jail Road here on Sunday and reviewed cleanliness and encroachments condition of the important thoroughfare.

The commissioner sought comprehensive action for removal of encroachments and improving cleanliness conditions on the read. He assigned the task to Assistant Commissioner Model Town to engage local businesses community for permanent removal of enchantment.

A joint team of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has been formed under the supervision of AC Model Town to resolve the issues of enchantment and cleanliness of the area.

"Make an immediate plan of action for removal of enchantments, carrying out cleaning work and resolving other issues besides proposing suggestions to the traffic police to improve the flow of traffic on the Kutcha Jail Road," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Water Jail Company Road Traffic Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

1 hour ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

2 hours ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

3 hours ago
EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

5 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

7 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

7 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan