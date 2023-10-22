Commissioner seeks action plan for improving Kutcha Jail Road

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Kutcha Jail Road here on Sunday and reviewed cleanliness and encroachments condition of the important thoroughfare.

The commissioner sought comprehensive action for removal of encroachments and improving cleanliness conditions on the read. He assigned the task to Assistant Commissioner Model Town to engage local businesses community for permanent removal of enchantment.

A joint team of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has been formed under the supervision of AC Model Town to resolve the issues of enchantment and cleanliness of the area.

"Make an immediate plan of action for removal of enchantments, carrying out cleaning work and resolving other issues besides proposing suggestions to the traffic police to improve the flow of traffic on the Kutcha Jail Road," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain were also present.