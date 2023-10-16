Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has sought complete details about illegal Afghan migrants in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has sought complete details about illegal Afghan migrants in the division.

Presiding over a meeting of the divisional joint implementation committee for deportation of illegal Afghan migrants here on Monday, she directed the administration of all the four districts, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad, to provide complete details about the Afghans within three days.

She ordered inclusion of revenue staff in this exercise and action against facilitators of illegal Afghan migrants.

She also took a briefing from a committee comprising assistant commissioners and SDPOs about action taken so far.