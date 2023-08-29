Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Early Completion Of Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubiar here on Tuesday inspected uplift projects in the city, directing to speed up the construction work for early completion in time to facilitate the masses.

The commissioner examined the ongoing work at the Hayatabad Jogging Track and in University Town.

Project Engineer, Muhammad Adil briefed the commissioner about the progress of work, saying all the projects under Phase II would be completed within the stipulated time limit.

Zubair expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and directed to ensure transparency and quality in the construction process.

