Commissioner Seeks Explanation From MS Hospital For Poor Discipline

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The commissioner sought explanation from the Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Sadar Hospital for poor discipline and the situation of women sitting on the floor in the pediatric ward of the hospital.

The event being termed as the 'surprise visit' paid in the hospital on the direction of CM Punjab like other health units here in the district was to ensure a healthy environment for the visitors, it was said.

The Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood ordered to make separate sitting arrangements for males and females in waiting areas of different wards of the hospital.

He moved to other departments of Sadar Hospital to check their performance as well as the attendance of paramedical staff.

He also checked records of medical tests with free provision of drugs to deserving patients.

Nasir Mahmood directed to provide better medical facilities by ensuring cleanliness, particularly cleaning of bed sheets and keep updating the attendance register as per the given duty rostrum.

He asked the concerned staff to display several complaint cells at the duty rostrum vividly at the prominent place.

