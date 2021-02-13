Commissioner seeks explanation on poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood took serious notice of poor performance of three assistant commissioners of district Khanewal and sought explanation from them within three days.

According to official sources, during last 10 days, the assistant commissioner concerned could not discourage profiteering trend in their respective areas including Mian Channu, Khanewal and Kabirwala.

The assistant commissioners were entrusted responsibilities of price control magistrates. The Commissioner issued them show cause notices. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal was also directed to keep monitoring the assistant commissioners and file comprehensive report with Commissioner Office Multan within next seven days.

At Commissioner Office, monitoring feedback mechanism regarding prices of commodities have also been made functional, said official sources.