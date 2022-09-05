Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel installation in schools

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Monday directed the officers concerned to present feasibility regarding installation of solar panel in schools

He said this during his surprise visit to Junior Model School, Smanabad.

He said that surprise visits would be conducted in different schools during working hours.

During the visit, he inspected result of 8th class and attendance of other classes. He also reviewed cleanliness in school and toilets.

The commissioner said that he was visiting schools to inspect facilities and security. "Bright future of the students is a guarantee of prosperous Pakistan", he said.

Amir Khan also met with students and asked mathematics questions.