Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Plan For Ramzan Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner seeks plan for Ramzan Package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak has directed officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here on Monday, the commissioner said that the provincial government has decided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing best quality commodities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy commissioners of the division have notified 37 critical Bazaars.

He directed price control magistrates to improve performance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 4686 inspections have been made in a day by 136 price control magistrates of the region during which eight profiteers have been arrested while a fine of Rs 63500 has been imposed

on the various other shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Price Government Best

Recent Stories

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

1 hour ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

2 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

2 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

2 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

1 day ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan