Commissioner seeks plan for Ramzan Package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak has directed officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here on Monday, the commissioner said that the provincial government has decided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing best quality commodities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy commissioners of the division have notified 37 critical Bazaars.

He directed price control magistrates to improve performance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 4686 inspections have been made in a day by 136 price control magistrates of the region during which eight profiteers have been arrested while a fine of Rs 63500 has been imposed

on the various other shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.