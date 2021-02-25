Commissioner seeks plan for restoration of Qasim Fort wall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed archeology department to submit comprehensive plan for restoration of historical Qasim Fort wall within two week.

Presiding over a meeting regarding beautification of the city, the commissioner seek detailed report regarding restoration of historical wall of Qasim Fort and directed concerned departments to complete initial work as soon as possible.

He also directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to make an avenue of fruit trees in the city and also for making points of local products for tourists in surrounding areas of the fort in order to promote local products like mango, cotton and others.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood also directed WASA, Irrigation and PHA departments to make plan for drip irrigation system.

He said that the birds have left the city due to lack of fruit trees in the city. He said that mango was an identity of Multan and ordered to plant mango trees at entry and exit points of the city.