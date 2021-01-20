UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Seeks Plantation Plan For Hyderabad City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner seeks plantation plan for Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the forest department and officers departments concerned to submit plantation plan of Hyderabad city particularly the autobahn road at the earliest so that the beautification of the pointed out areas could be started without any delay.

The Commissioner emphasized this while visiting Autobahn Road right from Mehran Arts Council to Fateh Chowk here on Wednesday.

He directed the Divisional Officer Forest of Social Forestry for the plantation of ten thousand trees at the both sides of the Autobahn Raod.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who accompanied the Commissioner suggested that besides other species of plants and trees, the trees of dates may also be planted in Hussainabad and other parks as per suitability of space.

The Commissioner agreed with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and said that the date trees be purchased from Khairpur by contacting growers of the area.

The Assistant Professor and representative of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage (SABS) Jamshoro Fahad Nizamani has briefed the Commissioner about technical aspects for landscaping levels, identification of spaces for establishment of food courts, pond for ducks, and space for birds in Hussainabad Park.

Among others, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rind, officials of HMC, SITE, HDA and SIDA were also present on the occasion.

