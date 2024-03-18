Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Plantation Targets From All Depts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a strategic meeting convened at his office on Monday, meticulously reviewed the arrangements underway to commemorate International Forest Day 2024 on March 21 across the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a strategic meeting convened at his office on Monday, meticulously reviewed the arrangements underway to commemorate International Forest Day 2024 on March 21 across the division.

Accompanied by Secretary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik, Commissioner Randhawa underscored the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the implementation of practical initiatives this year. March 21 marks the International Day of Forests, a global event aimed at highlighting the importance of forests, he said.

Commissioner Randhawa also sought plantation targets from all divisional departments. To ensure a coordinated effort, a joint committee comprising representatives from the Forest Department, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), and Lahore District Administration was formed to devise a comprehensive plan.

The Commissioner announced plans to distribute awareness brochures and saplings to citizens at prominent locations such as major roads and restaurants in the city on March 21. Additionally, cooperative societies, LDA societies, and private organizations will spearhead special plantation drives.

Emphasizing community involvement, he urged all colleges and schools to actively participate in tree planting activities according to designated targets. He expressed confidence that citizens engagement would significantly enhance the impact of International Forest Day celebrations. The initiative aims to see millions of trees planted across Lahore, with records meticulously maintained through a dedicated app.

Furthermore, Commissioner Randhawa advocated for the planting of local fruit-bearing and flowering plants to ensure environmental suitability.

Secretary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik encouraged citizens to contribute by uploading pictures of tree planting activities on the Forest Department's app, with rewards offered for the best submissions.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key stakeholders including DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Cooperative Society Registrar, representatives from the Higher education Department, PHA, City Traffic Police, LWMC, school Education, LDA, and various other officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Education Traffic Muhammad Ali March Event All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

15 minutes ago
 50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

15 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police cust ..

Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

12 minutes ago
 Assistant commissioners conduct operations against ..

Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace

12 minutes ago
 06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Recept ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

12 minutes ago
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

12 minutes ago
 Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost ..

Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

12 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, inv ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US

11 minutes ago
 Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

12 minutes ago
 Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack o ..

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

12 minutes ago
 FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan