Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a strategic meeting convened at his office on Monday, meticulously reviewed the arrangements underway to commemorate International Forest Day 2024 on March 21 across the division.

Accompanied by Secretary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik, Commissioner Randhawa underscored the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the implementation of practical initiatives this year. March 21 marks the International Day of Forests, a global event aimed at highlighting the importance of forests, he said.

Commissioner Randhawa also sought plantation targets from all divisional departments. To ensure a coordinated effort, a joint committee comprising representatives from the Forest Department, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), and Lahore District Administration was formed to devise a comprehensive plan.

The Commissioner announced plans to distribute awareness brochures and saplings to citizens at prominent locations such as major roads and restaurants in the city on March 21. Additionally, cooperative societies, LDA societies, and private organizations will spearhead special plantation drives.

Emphasizing community involvement, he urged all colleges and schools to actively participate in tree planting activities according to designated targets. He expressed confidence that citizens engagement would significantly enhance the impact of International Forest Day celebrations. The initiative aims to see millions of trees planted across Lahore, with records meticulously maintained through a dedicated app.

Furthermore, Commissioner Randhawa advocated for the planting of local fruit-bearing and flowering plants to ensure environmental suitability.

Secretary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik encouraged citizens to contribute by uploading pictures of tree planting activities on the Forest Department's app, with rewards offered for the best submissions.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key stakeholders including DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Cooperative Society Registrar, representatives from the Higher education Department, PHA, City Traffic Police, LWMC, school Education, LDA, and various other officials.