Commissioner seeks proposal for construction of parking plazas in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner had formed a committee comprising members from PMU, local government to finalize Murree master plan within shortest possible time frame.

She informed that chairing a meeting held here at Commissioner Office regarding Murree contingency plan, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to finalize Murree master plan as soon as possible.

The Director Development and Xen Building were instructed to visit Murree and submit a detailed proposal in next meeting for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.

The Commissioner directed the officers to give an updated report about progress on three bypasses of Murree - Dadyal, Bustan Mor, and Bansara Gali to Kali Mitti in the next meeting.

The National Park of Murree and Kotli Sattian should be made the center of attention for the tourists, the Commissioner said adding, the Forest Department should launch a strategic tree plantation campaign for Murree.

Best possible arrangements should be made to facilitate the tourists and while finalizing the arrangements, special emphasis should be given on the convenience and ease of movement of the local people, the Commissioner said and directed the Meteorological Department to timely send weather forecasts to the departments concerned and all the departments should develop close liaison with each other.

There should be up-to-date information, warning boards and latest weather forecasts at all places for the convenience of tourists, the commissioner added.

As a precautionary measure, people should also be advised to avoid unnecessary travel during rainy season, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.