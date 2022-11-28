Commissioner seeks proposal report in a week for renovation of Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday chaired a high level meeting here for renovation and beautification of Peshawar city under the Peshawar Uplift Program.

He said that practical measures are being taken to renovate and restore the grandeur of the historical markets of the inner city especially from Qissa Khawani to Kabli Gate, Qissa Khawani to Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar to Chowk Yadgar and the old city wall around Lady Reading Hospital.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, SSP Traffic Peshawar, PESCO officials, Sui Northern Gas Pipe Limited, Pakistan Telecommunication Officials, Department of Archaeology, Capital Metropolitan Government and traders' union.

The commissioner directed all the line departments to present their suggestions in a proposal within a week to the Commissioner Peshawar Division.

He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan the uplift programme of Peshawar city was initiated.

He directed removal of all electricity and telephone poles, wires and pipes and laying all the wire and connection underground. He directed the concerned institutions to take traders on board about the measures and restoration of the city in its traditional style.

The Commissioner also sought a proposal about traffic issues and entry of vehicle in these markets.