Commissioner seeks removal of encroachment around Gol Chowk Mosque

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti asked the traders of Gol Chowk masjid situated in center of the city to move back all the shops from the footpaths, otherwise the law would take its course.

He said this in a meeting with the delegation led by the representatives of Gol Chowk traders association

Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Akhtar Butt.

The Commissioner said that the Gol Chowk masjid was the heritage of the people of Sargodha and it was decided to install lights on the beautiful mosque visible from all sides and to install a kind of board for the shops below.

He said that the business activities could not be allowed on the footpath.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti warned, "keeping in view of the original map, encroachments would not be tolerated even an inch around the mosque except for the shops.

"This city belongs to all of us and we have to make it beautiful together and the traders community should come forward and join hands with the administration for this good cause",he said.

The Commissioner further said that in the second phase, the corridor inside the Gol Chowk market would be restored to its original condition as per the map.