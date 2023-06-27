Open Menu

Commissioner Seeks Report On Road Damage In City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA and WASA teams are carrying out maintenance work on the green belt and part of the road that has become damage due to heavy rain in Khayaban Firdoosi, Johar Town.

LDA engineering wing and WASA teams are working together to repair the damage. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has sought a report from WASA and LDA in this regard. Additional wardens have been deployed and dividers installed to manage the flow of traffic. The Commissioner Lahore directed LDA and WASA to restore the road by completing the rehabilitation work as soon as possible.

