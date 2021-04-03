Commissioner seeks report on wrong eye surgery case

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has formed a special committee on the case of wrong eye surgery in which 16 patients lost eye sight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has formed a special committee on the case of wrong eye surgery in which 16 patients lost eye sight.

Taking action on the news of wrong eye operation of 16 patients in a private hospital, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed commissioner for inquiry into the incident.

The Commissioner formed a five-member inquiry committee comprised of district health officer, district surveillance coordinator, DDHO headquarters, drug controller Abdul Latif and Eye Specialist Dr Iram to probe into the matter.

The Commissioner has sought inquiry report within 24 hours which would be sent to the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that an eye specialist conducted surgery of one eye each of 20 patients in day. All the patients when opened their eyes on the next were lost their eye sight.

On the other hand, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has also started action into the incident and sealed operation theater of the hospital. A four member committee of the commission visited the hospital and took record into custody.