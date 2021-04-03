UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Seeks Report On Wrong Eye Surgery Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

Commissioner seeks report on wrong eye surgery case

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has formed a special committee on the case of wrong eye surgery in which 16 patients lost eye sight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has formed a special committee on the case of wrong eye surgery in which 16 patients lost eye sight.

Taking action on the news of wrong eye operation of 16 patients in a private hospital, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed commissioner for inquiry into the incident.

The Commissioner formed a five-member inquiry committee comprised of district health officer, district surveillance coordinator, DDHO headquarters, drug controller Abdul Latif and Eye Specialist Dr Iram to probe into the matter.

The Commissioner has sought inquiry report within 24 hours which would be sent to the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that an eye specialist conducted surgery of one eye each of 20 patients in day. All the patients when opened their eyes on the next were lost their eye sight.

On the other hand, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has also started action into the incident and sealed operation theater of the hospital. A four member committee of the commission visited the hospital and took record into custody.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

42 minutes ago

MPA Sharjil Memon assures launching endowment fund ..

3 minutes ago

No trade with India till restoration of Kashmir's ..

3 minutes ago

France Asks Iran to Act Constructively During Nucl ..

3 minutes ago

Atalanta, Napoli gain ground as Milan held by 10-m ..

1 hour ago

Irfan Mehsood clinches 41 Guinness World Record

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.