Commissioner seeks ulema cooperative for peace in society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan Tuesday said that although the government was making strenuous efforts for national progress and prosperity, cooperation of ulema [religious scholars} was imperative for peace in society.

He was addressing an introductory meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee (DPC) here. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and deputy commissioners of other districts, and religious scholars including Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Qari Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajammal Hussain Zaidi, Aslam Bhalli and others participated through the video-link.

The commissioner said that services of ulema in maintaining peace, tolerance and religious harmony were commendable. He said that religious scholars of all sects should forge unity among their ranks so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled.

He also requested ulema to promote the message of compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against corona during the Juma [Friday] sermons.