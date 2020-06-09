UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sends Chief Minister Oil Refinery Fire Incident Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Commissioner sends Chief Minister oil refinery fire incident report

Divisional commissioner Faisalabad has sent Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a report on a fire incident, in which five persons were burnt alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional commissioner Faisalabad has sent Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a report on a fire incident, in which five persons were burnt alive.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that a fire erupted in an oil refinery at Mullanpur Road near Jhang Road in the area of Thikriwala police precincts due to boiler blast the other day.

According to initial investigation, 12 workers including factory owner were present in the refinery when it caught fire. The fire caused severe injuries to five workers including Faryad (40), Arshad (40), Naeem (40), Zahid (40) and Hazara Khan (15), whereas Rescue-1122 shifted two other workers, Saeed (18) son of Allah Ditta, and Kamran (16) son of Nayab, to the burns unit of Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The CM had expressed concern over the incident and directed the divisional commission to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali expressed sympathies with the families of the fire victims and directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Chief Minister Police Punjab Oil Road Jhang Muhammad Ali Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more de ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 712 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinati ..

1 hour ago

Masdar, Uzbekistan Government sign PPA agreement t ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Expo 2020 Dubai enhance cooperation

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.