Commissioner sends Chief Minister oil refinery fire incident report

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional commissioner Faisalabad has sent Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a report on a fire incident, in which five persons were burnt alive.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that a fire erupted in an oil refinery at Mullanpur Road near Jhang Road in the area of Thikriwala police precincts due to boiler blast the other day.

According to initial investigation, 12 workers including factory owner were present in the refinery when it caught fire. The fire caused severe injuries to five workers including Faryad (40), Arshad (40), Naeem (40), Zahid (40) and Hazara Khan (15), whereas Rescue-1122 shifted two other workers, Saeed (18) son of Allah Ditta, and Kamran (16) son of Nayab, to the burns unit of Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The CM had expressed concern over the incident and directed the divisional commission to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali expressed sympathies with the families of the fire victims and directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, the spokesman said.