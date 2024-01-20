Commissioner, Senior ECP Officers Hold Meeting To Review Election Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Karachi and senior officers of the Election Commission have taken strict notice of the code of conduct violation in a meeting held to review election preparations here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by all district returning officers, returning officers and district monitoring officers of the Karachi division.
The district returning officers were directed to hold meetings with contesting candidates at respective offices and asked them to refrain from violating the code of conduct by hurling election banners and billboards on the roads and other public properties.
The District Returning Officers and ROs briefed the meeting about arrangements made by them for the smooth conduct of the general elections.
Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput also directed the DROs and ROs to ensure the implementation of ECP directives in letter and spirit.
Rajput said a peaceful atmosphere will be ensured for the conduct of free, fair and impartial general elections on February 08, so that people will exercise their right to franchise without any fear.
The meeting took string notice of complaints regarding code of conduct violations and decided that all contrasting candidates would be made bound to refrain from displaying election banners and billboards on public property and the roads.
All Deputy Commissioners and DROs were asked to issue written instructions to the contesting candidates to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct.
The meeting was informed by DROs and ROs that all sensitive polling stations have already been identified where CCTV cameras would be installed on polling day.
The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admn) Ali Asghar Siyal, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Election) Nazar Abass, REC Abdul Rehman Arain, DROs and ROs also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examinations16 minutes ago
-
NDMA rings alarm bells over degraded air quality due to hazardous ratio of pollutants1 hour ago
-
ECP monitoring teams impose over Rs 120,000 fines for election code violations1 hour ago
-
Maryam urges youth to vote for PML N in elections2 hours ago
-
Jamali visits Nasirabad District Jail, inspects facilities2 hours ago
-
Diplomats engage to normalise Pak-Iran relations2 hours ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding security of Baloch protesters2 hours ago
-
Court testifies witness in toshakhana reference against ex-chairman PTI2 hours ago
-
Bike, Cycling rallies from Karachi to heritage sites on Jan 212 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran should address each other's security concerns: NSC2 hours ago
-
Iran fully committed to territorial integrity of Pakistan: Ambassador Moghadam2 hours ago
-
FIA Rawalpindi Zone arrests human smugglers2 hours ago