Commissioner, senior ECP officers hold meeting to review election arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Karachi and senior officers of the Election Commission have taken strict notice of the code of conduct violation in a meeting held to review election preparations here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by all district returning officers, returning officers and district monitoring officers of the Karachi division.

The district returning officers were directed to hold meetings with contesting candidates at respective offices and asked them to refrain from violating the code of conduct by hurling election banners and billboards on the roads and other public properties.

The District Returning Officers and ROs briefed the meeting about arrangements made by them for the smooth conduct of the general elections.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput also directed the DROs and ROs to ensure the implementation of ECP directives in letter and spirit.

Rajput said a peaceful atmosphere will be ensured for the conduct of free, fair and impartial general elections on February 08, so that people will exercise their right to franchise without any fear.

The meeting took string notice of complaints regarding code of conduct violations and decided that all contrasting candidates would be made bound to refrain from displaying election banners and billboards on public property and the roads.

All Deputy Commissioners and DROs were asked to issue written instructions to the contesting candidates to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct.

The meeting was informed by DROs and ROs that all sensitive polling stations have already been identified where CCTV cameras would be installed on polling day.

The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admn) Ali Asghar Siyal, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Election) Nazar Abass, REC Abdul Rehman Arain, DROs and ROs also attended the meeting.