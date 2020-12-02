Commissioner sets deadline for Sir CJ Institute development schemes completion

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline for the completion of development schemes of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital up to December 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline for the completion of development schemes of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital up to December 10.

He issued such directives during his visit to the institute on Wednesday where he reviewed the pace of work on ongoing development schemes.

The Commissioner said that the inauguration of new OPD building and the women ward of the institute could also be made possible when all development schemes would be completed within the set deadline.

The medical superintendent of the institute Dr. Aijaz Qadir Patoli briefed the Commissioner regarding the completion of development schemes being carried out under maintenance and repair plan and informed the these schemes would be completed within granted time frame.