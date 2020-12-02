UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sets Deadline For Sir CJ Institute Development Schemes Completion

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:22 PM

Commissioner sets deadline for Sir CJ Institute development schemes completion

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline for the completion of development schemes of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital up to December 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline for the completion of development schemes of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital up to December 10.

He issued such directives during his visit to the institute on Wednesday where he reviewed the pace of work on ongoing development schemes.

The Commissioner said that the inauguration of new OPD building and the women ward of the institute could also be made possible when all development schemes would be completed within the set deadline.

The medical superintendent of the institute Dr. Aijaz Qadir Patoli briefed the Commissioner regarding the completion of development schemes being carried out under maintenance and repair plan and informed the these schemes would be completed within granted time frame.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad December Women All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

16 minutes ago

KU extends deadline for submitting application for ..

40 seconds ago

IHC decides to stimulate e-courts system

41 seconds ago

New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect ..

42 seconds ago

Israel's coalition government inches towards colla ..

44 seconds ago

England's Malan reaches highest rating in T20 hist ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.