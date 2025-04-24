Commissioner sets one-month deadline for completion of bus shed near Nishtar 1

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattab Khan, visited the under-construction bus shed near the emergency gate of Nishtar Hospital 1 and issued a strict deadline of one month for its completion.

During the visit, the commissioner stated that the design of the bus sheds reflects the cultural identity and climatic conditions of Multan. He added that 11 bus sheds are currently being constructed by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), while another 11 will be built in collaboration with the private sector.

He emphasized that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with private partners will include clear clauses regarding advertising rights and project duration. Commissioner Aamir highlighted that these bus sheds play a pivotal role in enhancing urban infrastructure and are essential to meeting the transportation needs of the city’s growing population.

Later, the commissioner also inspected Multan's first protected U-turn currently under construction. He instructed authorities to expedite the project and ensure installation of lights and signboards upon completion.

Directing the traffic police to take strict legal action against violators of one-way traffic rules, Commissioner Aamir warned that no violation would be tolerated, particularly: on the route from Gol Bagh urdu Bazaar to Chungi No. 9, and traffic from streets adjoining Emerson University heading towards Chungi No. 6.

He stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws to maintain order and ensure public safety. Officials from the Multan Development Authority provided a detailed briefing during the visit.