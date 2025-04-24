Open Menu

Commissioner Sets One-month Deadline For Completion Of Bus Shed Near Nishtar 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner sets one-month deadline for completion of bus shed near Nishtar 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattab Khan, visited the under-construction bus shed near the emergency gate of Nishtar Hospital 1 and issued a strict deadline of one month for its completion.

During the visit, the commissioner stated that the design of the bus sheds reflects the cultural identity and climatic conditions of Multan. He added that 11 bus sheds are currently being constructed by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), while another 11 will be built in collaboration with the private sector.

He emphasized that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with private partners will include clear clauses regarding advertising rights and project duration. Commissioner Aamir highlighted that these bus sheds play a pivotal role in enhancing urban infrastructure and are essential to meeting the transportation needs of the city’s growing population.

Later, the commissioner also inspected Multan's first protected U-turn currently under construction. He instructed authorities to expedite the project and ensure installation of lights and signboards upon completion.

Directing the traffic police to take strict legal action against violators of one-way traffic rules, Commissioner Aamir warned that no violation would be tolerated, particularly: on the route from Gol Bagh urdu Bazaar to Chungi No. 9, and traffic from streets adjoining Emerson University heading towards Chungi No. 6.

He stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws to maintain order and ensure public safety. Officials from the Multan Development Authority provided a detailed briefing during the visit.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

2 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

3 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

3 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

3 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

4 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

4 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan