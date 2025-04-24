Commissioner Sets One-month Deadline For Completion Of Bus Shed Near Nishtar 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattab Khan, visited the under-construction bus shed near the emergency gate of Nishtar Hospital 1 and issued a strict deadline of one month for its completion.
During the visit, the commissioner stated that the design of the bus sheds reflects the cultural identity and climatic conditions of Multan. He added that 11 bus sheds are currently being constructed by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), while another 11 will be built in collaboration with the private sector.
He emphasized that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with private partners will include clear clauses regarding advertising rights and project duration. Commissioner Aamir highlighted that these bus sheds play a pivotal role in enhancing urban infrastructure and are essential to meeting the transportation needs of the city’s growing population.
Later, the commissioner also inspected Multan's first protected U-turn currently under construction. He instructed authorities to expedite the project and ensure installation of lights and signboards upon completion.
Directing the traffic police to take strict legal action against violators of one-way traffic rules, Commissioner Aamir warned that no violation would be tolerated, particularly: on the route from Gol Bagh urdu Bazaar to Chungi No. 9, and traffic from streets adjoining Emerson University heading towards Chungi No. 6.
He stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws to maintain order and ensure public safety. Officials from the Multan Development Authority provided a detailed briefing during the visit.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner sets one-month deadline for completion of bus shed near Nishtar 14 minutes ago
-
NEPRA revises tariff mechanism to protect national interest, reduce electricity sector costs4 minutes ago
-
Maryam expresses satisfaction over Garrison's City development projects4 minutes ago
-
Terror incidents in India self-sponsored: Khawaja Asif4 minutes ago
-
DG KPCTA lauds performance of tourism police4 minutes ago
-
DG ECPHAO calls on CS4 minutes ago
-
Pak Army ready to lesson India: Aleem Khan14 minutes ago
-
DC launches special vaccination drive14 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over modern sewerage machinery to Multan in major infrastructure boost24 minutes ago
-
No legal justification for Indian unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty : Atta Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Health minister pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital, expresses anger over non-functional lifts44 minutes ago
-
Vaccination key to healthy future, says CM on world immunization week44 minutes ago