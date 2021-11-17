UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Settles Dispute Between SNGPL, Residents

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, residents

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday successfully settled a dispute between the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road over delay in laying pipeline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday successfully settled a dispute between the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road over delay in laying pipeline.

The residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road have staged protest demonstrations and blocked Warsak Road for vehicular traffic in protest against SNGPL and the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while taking notice of the issue had directed Commissioner Peshawar for settlement of the issue, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

In this connection a jirga was held here the other day with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

Besides MPA Arbab Wasim, Deputy Chief, SNGPL Salman Sarwar, Chief Engineer (SNGPL, SP Rural Sajjad Khan, former member District Council Shams-ul-Bari, former nazim Jehandad Khan and Haji Roshan Khan participated in the jirga.

The divisional commissioner while expressing dismay over delay in laying new gas pipeline directed SNGPL for installation of new pipe within a period of one week and immediate filling of the sumps dug for the purpose.

Similarly, he also gave a two week deadline for the installation of new pipeliner and filling of sumps on Pajgi Road and in case of failure in meeting the deadline warned of stern action against the responsible institutions and concerned officers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Chief Minister Jirga Road Traffic Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole South African President on dea ..

UAE leaders condole South African President on death of former president

4 minutes ago
 Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' of Ethiopia Ceasefir ..

Top Kenyan Diplomat 'Hopeful' of Ethiopia Ceasefire After President Kenyatta's V ..

56 seconds ago
 Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunit ..

Digital Youth Summit 2021 provides more opportunities for KP youth: Atif Khan

59 seconds ago
 South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti ..

South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming ..

US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming WTO Ministerial in Geneva - St ..

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering, combatting the financing of ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.