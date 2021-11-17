Commissioner settles dispute between SNGPL, residents

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday successfully settled a dispute between the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road over delay in laying pipeline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday successfully settled a dispute between the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road over delay in laying pipeline.

The residents of Warsak Road and Pajgi Road have staged protest demonstrations and blocked Warsak Road for vehicular traffic in protest against SNGPL and the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while taking notice of the issue had directed Commissioner Peshawar for settlement of the issue, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

In this connection a jirga was held here the other day with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

Besides MPA Arbab Wasim, Deputy Chief, SNGPL Salman Sarwar, Chief Engineer (SNGPL, SP Rural Sajjad Khan, former member District Council Shams-ul-Bari, former nazim Jehandad Khan and Haji Roshan Khan participated in the jirga.

The divisional commissioner while expressing dismay over delay in laying new gas pipeline directed SNGPL for installation of new pipe within a period of one week and immediate filling of the sumps dug for the purpose.

Similarly, he also gave a two week deadline for the installation of new pipeliner and filling of sumps on Pajgi Road and in case of failure in meeting the deadline warned of stern action against the responsible institutions and concerned officers.