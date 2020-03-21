UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Division Visits Quarantine Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:43 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad division visits quarantine center

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah visited quarantine center established at Labour colony here on Saturday and reviewed arrangements made for accommodating corona patients

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah visited quarantine center established at Labour colony here on Saturday and reviewed arrangements made for accommodating corona patients.

According to a handout, Commissioner visited different parts of quarantine centers and reviewed facilities including cleanliness, water, electricity and security. Among others Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical university Dr Gulshan Memon, DHO Dr Moin uddin Shaikh and MS Dr Saeeda Baloch were also present.

Commissioner said that all out efforts to be taken for completion of arrangements and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. While directing caretaker deputed for providing health facilities Professor Dr Gulshan Memon and District health officer Dr Moin uddin Shaikh, said that a separate hospital should be established in quarantine center and ensure availability of doctors, para medical staff and protective material. Relevant officials ensured commissioner for their every support in this regard.

