Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Chairs Meeting To Review Election Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to review and finalize arrangements made for upcoming general elections.
Briefing the meeting DC Shaheed Benazirabad, DC Sanghar and DC Naushehro Feroze said that there are six seats of National and 13 seats of Provincial Assembly where general elections are scheduled on February 8, 2024.
They said for the purpose 2291 polling stations are set up throughout the division out of which 770 polling station stations are declared very high sensitive, 822 sensitive while 699 polling stations are normal. Briefing said that at very high sensitive polling stations CCTV cameras are installed.
They said that in this regard Control Rooms are set up at district and tehsil level side by side with provision of necessary facilities, posting of polling staff and all required arrangements are finalized. XENs of HESCO and SEPCO informed the meeting that from February 7 to Feb 10, 2024 no load shedding would be observed.
Officials of the education Works Department said that all arrangements including maintenance of polling stations and other are finalized while some remaining work would be completed by Feb 6, 2024.
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the provision of facilities at polling stations adding that conducting free and transparent elections, provision of facilities to voters and polling staff is our national responsibility.
The Commissioner said that all arrangements are made to conduct free and transparent elections on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The Commissioner instructed all Deputy Commissioners to adopt measures regarding availability of facilities and security staff prior to the start of polling process at all polling stations.
All the District Health Officers of the division were instructed to ensure the plan regarding availability of doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance in case of any unexpected emergency situation. Addressing the meeting DIG Police SBA Division said that the security plan has been finalized with regard to general elections.
He said that during the election process the transportation and return of election material the support of police, Sindh Rangers and army would be available while the patrolling would continue prior to election and till its concluding in order to maintain law-and-order situation.
The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner-2 Ahmed Ali Soomro, DC SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Sanghar DR Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Arsalan Saleem, SSP SBA Capt [r] Haider Raza, SSP Sanghar Sadam Hussain Khaskheli, SSP Naushehro Feroze Suhani Aziz Talpur, SE Education Works Shafique Husssain Channar, Dy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and Assistant Commissioner General Ghulam Murtaza Ghanghro.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cycle Rally expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir8 minutes ago
-
Burglars broke into two houses and looted valuables in Wah Cantt8 minutes ago
-
Issues of drinking water, sanitation services in PK 76 to be addressed if voted to power: Salman Kha ..8 minutes ago
-
AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks18 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’18 minutes ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki18 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah18 minutes ago
-
CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police visit Kohat district18 minutes ago
-
28 personnel injured in collision between truck and police bus in Buner18 minutes ago
-
Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral28 minutes ago
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day38 minutes ago