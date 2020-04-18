UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division For Adopting Precautionary Measures To Contain Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division for adopting precautionary measures to contain coronavirus

Under the prevailing coronavirus situation, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on the directives of Sindh government Saturday issued notification stating that wearing of mask had been declared mandatory for persons coming out of their house for any need throughout the division

According to notification, the face mask would cover nose, mouth and chin completely.

It said that during lockdown, every worker would be checked at the time of entering the work place and in case of any symptoms of flu or any other, he shall be immediately shifted to the hospital.

The notification said that owners of work place would ensure the availability of masks, sanitizer and soap for the workers an also ensure hand wash and sanitize after work.

It said that all business an commercial centers and factories would be fumigated an cleaned from viruses through spray of anti viral drugs.

It said that social distance would be strictly implemented at all work places.

It said that business centres and factories after opening with the permission of government would be bound to abide by work timings. Hotels would remain open from 8 am to 5 pm for home deliveries only while tandoors an bakeries would remain open from 8 am to 5 pm, it added.

According to notification all Deputy Commissioners were directed for strict implementation on the bindings.

More Stories From Pakistan

